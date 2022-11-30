Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.97

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 105004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $10,268,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 830,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.