Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

