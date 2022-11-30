ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

