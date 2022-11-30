AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($143.56) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($117.24) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. set a £120 ($143.56) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.14) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($149.54) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £111.65 ($133.57).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £110.78 ($132.53) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($96.79) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($138.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10,467.92.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

