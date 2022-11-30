Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASUR. Cowen boosted their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.84. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

