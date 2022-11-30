AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,673,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,217 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 165,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.