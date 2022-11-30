Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 4,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 255,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 680,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,683,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $131.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

