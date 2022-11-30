Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

AVY stock opened at $188.42 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

