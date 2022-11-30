Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.33. 16,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 615,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.