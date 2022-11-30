Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.33. 16,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 615,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.