AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTI. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 13.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AXT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT Stock Down 1.4 %

About AXT

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

