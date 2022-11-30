B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.