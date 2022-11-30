Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,895,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.
- On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $204,582.35.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.
VOXX International Trading Up 0.8 %
VOXX International stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.27. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOXX. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
