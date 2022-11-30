Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,895,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.

VOXX International Trading Up 0.8 %

VOXX International stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.27. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOXX. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.