Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

BLPH opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

