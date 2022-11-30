Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

