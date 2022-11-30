Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.98. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

