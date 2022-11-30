BMO Capital Markets Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $450.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.89.

DE opened at $440.97 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

