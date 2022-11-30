BMO Capital Markets Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $450.00

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.89.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $440.97 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.