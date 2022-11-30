BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Financial Comparison

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 12 4 0 2.18 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus price target of $62.31, indicating a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than BNCCORP.

81.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.57 $1.13 billion $5.30 9.63 BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.17 $21.95 million $2.32 10.99

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 26.92% 14.98% 0.93% BNCCORP 15.08% 7.84% 0.85%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats BNCCORP on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

