BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.55 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 348,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.