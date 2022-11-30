Bob Willem Leenen Sells 4,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MSA opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.97.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

