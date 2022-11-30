Brian Mueller Sells 5,379 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $100.30.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.