BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. 26,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,262,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 871,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 719,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,819,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.