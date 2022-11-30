Brien Mcmahon Sells 32,831 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RDN has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $67,843,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,132,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.