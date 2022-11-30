Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $400.09

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.64.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

HUBS stock opened at $282.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -118.77 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $862.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.72.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

