Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $46.80

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
