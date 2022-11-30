Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $77.53

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE PVH opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PVH by 29.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $110,775,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PVH by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.