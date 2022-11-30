Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$9.72

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.43.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.