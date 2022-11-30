Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $93.12

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

