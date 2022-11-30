Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $138.42

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

VMW stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.99.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Dodge & Cox raised its position in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

