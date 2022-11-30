Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price at $2,678.57

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,678.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($36.49) to GBX 2,800 ($33.50) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($41.87) to GBX 2,640 ($31.58) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($34.99) to GBX 2,360 ($28.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $16.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

