Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.08

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Brooge Energy worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

