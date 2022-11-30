Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.