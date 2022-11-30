Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 1.7 %

BG opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.