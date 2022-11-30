Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPT. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

