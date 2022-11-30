Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$282,275.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.65, for a total value of C$282,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,043,449.70.

Bryan Charles Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$89.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.79.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

