Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

