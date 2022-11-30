Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading 6% Higher

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.87. 69,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,514,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

