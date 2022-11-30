Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading 6% Higher

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.87. 69,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,514,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.