Chan Pin Chong Sells 800 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chan Pin Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 394,029 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

