Charles M. Baum Sells 69,256 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRTX opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.
MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
