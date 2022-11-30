Charles M. Baum Sells 69,256 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRTX opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

