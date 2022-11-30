Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

