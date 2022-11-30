China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ CJJD opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
