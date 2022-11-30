Christian S. Fong Purchases 20,000 Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) President Christian S. Fong purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,596,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,987.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Spruce Power Stock Performance
SPRU stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.89.
About Spruce Power
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Power (SPRU)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.