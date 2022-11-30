Christian S. Fong Purchases 20,000 Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) President Christian S. Fong purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,596,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,987.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

SPRU stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.