Christopher Guttman-Mccabe Sells 8,332 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $301,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anterix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $645.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

