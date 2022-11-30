CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $288.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.33 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

