CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

