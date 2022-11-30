CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,861 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $259.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

