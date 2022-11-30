CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

