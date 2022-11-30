CI Investments Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

