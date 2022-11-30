CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 199.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
CNX Resources stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.