CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 199.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

CNX Resources stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CNX Resources

Several research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.