CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

