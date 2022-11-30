Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.63.

CSCO stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $8,057,979. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

